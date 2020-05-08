BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 164,524,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,644,120 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 0.9% of BlackRock Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of Procter & Gamble worth $18,097,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 86,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,910,000 after acquiring an additional 27,363 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 36,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after acquiring an additional 13,217 shares in the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PG opened at $112.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $128.09. The company has a market cap of $280.00 billion, a PE ratio of 63.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.74.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 69.91%.

Several analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.31.

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $883,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,369,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $3,059,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,046,461. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,392,511 shares of company stock valued at $887,693,596. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

