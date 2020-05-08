Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It operates as a real estate finance and investment management company. The company’s investment programs focuses on loans and securities backed by commercial real estate assets. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. formerly known as Capital Trust, Inc.is headquartered in New York. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $40.50 to $25.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $37.50 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.75.

NYSE:BXMT opened at $23.75 on Tuesday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $12.67 and a 52 week high of $40.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.81.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 23.36%. The firm had revenue of $100.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 100.81%.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total value of $27,665.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,352,757.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,733 shares of company stock worth $114,947 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 67,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 28,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 27,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 61.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

