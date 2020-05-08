Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $126.35

Shares of Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd (LON:BSIF) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.35 and traded as low as $124.80. Bluefield Solar Income Fund shares last traded at $126.50, with a volume of 163,701 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $468.68 million and a PE ratio of 10.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 126.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 133.58.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.95 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. Bluefield Solar Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.66%.

About Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF)

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd. is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by Bluefield Partners LLP. It invests the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in large-scale, long-life solar photovoltaic energy infrastructure assets with a focus on utility-scale assets and portfolios on greenfield, industrial and commercial sites through equity and/or debt instruments.

