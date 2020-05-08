Boingo Wireless’ (WIFI) Hold Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their hold rating on shares of Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WIFI. Zacks Investment Research cut Boingo Wireless from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Boingo Wireless from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Boingo Wireless from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Boingo Wireless from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.30.

Shares of WIFI opened at $13.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $570.08 million, a PE ratio of -55.50 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.55. Boingo Wireless has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $22.80.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Boingo Wireless had a negative net margin of 3.80% and a negative return on equity of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $59.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.71 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boingo Wireless will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,458,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,874,000 after purchasing an additional 958,800 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,996,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,811,000 after buying an additional 113,253 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,202,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,350,000 after buying an additional 15,645 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 939,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,292,000 after buying an additional 7,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 700,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,665,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

