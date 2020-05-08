Bray Capital Advisors Sells 84 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bray Capital Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.1% of Bray Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baker Chad R boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Baker Chad R now owns 7,885 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,162,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,936,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL opened at $1,369.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $924.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,198.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,321.07. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,505.23.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.