Brokerages Anticipate aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Brokerages predict that aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) will report earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for aTyr Pharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is ($0.65). aTyr Pharma reported earnings of ($2.52) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($2.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($2.44). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.68) to ($2.04). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow aTyr Pharma.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.59) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09 million.

LIFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer started coverage on aTyr Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded aTyr Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.75.

In related news, Director Paul Schimmel acquired 254,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $1,016,000.00. Corporate insiders own 9.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIFE. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 1,002.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 34,551 shares during the last quarter. 20.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIFE opened at $3.78 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.03 and its 200-day moving average is $4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $34.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. aTyr Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $8.40.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923 candidate, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treating patients with interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease ILD.

