Brokerages Expect BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for BankUnited’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. BankUnited reported earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 69.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $2.23. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $3.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BankUnited.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $203.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.72 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 15.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on BKU. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Compass Point initiated coverage on BankUnited in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered BankUnited from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on BankUnited from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.88.

BankUnited stock opened at $16.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.79 and its 200 day moving average is $30.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.31. BankUnited has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $37.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. This is a boost from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 412.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

