Brokerages Set Tate & Lyle PLC (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Target Price at $46.00

Shares of Tate & Lyle PLC (OTCMKTS:TATYY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TATYY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Tuesday. Investec cut Tate & Lyle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tate & Lyle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tate & Lyle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th.

Shares of TATYY stock opened at $31.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.16 and its 200-day moving average is $37.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.83. Tate & Lyle has a 52 week low of $23.57 and a 52 week high of $42.50.

About Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

