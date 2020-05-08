Brokers Issue Forecasts for Mallinckrodt PLC’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MNK)

Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) – Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Mallinckrodt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.32. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mallinckrodt’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.57 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on MNK. Bank of America raised their price objective on Mallinckrodt to $3.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Mallinckrodt from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Mallinckrodt from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Mallinckrodt from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Mallinckrodt in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mallinckrodt presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.94.

Shares of MNK opened at $3.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Mallinckrodt has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.53. The firm has a market cap of $260.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 3.57.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. Mallinckrodt had a positive return on equity of 29.14% and a negative net margin of 39.56%. The company had revenue of $665.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. Mallinckrodt’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Mallinckrodt by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mallinckrodt during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mallinckrodt during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mallinckrodt during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mallinckrodt during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Mallinckrodt Company Profile

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

