Brokers Issue Forecasts for Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MAA)

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 5th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.67. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.47 EPS.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.60 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 21.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on MAA. Citigroup reduced their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $149.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.10.

Shares of MAA opened at $113.75 on Wednesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $148.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.07%.

In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $33,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,828,953.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $25,386.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,020,637.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,876 shares of company stock valued at $278,324 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $149,018,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,958,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 57.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 978,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,896,000 after acquiring an additional 358,591 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 542,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,577,000 after purchasing an additional 255,022 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

