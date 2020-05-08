Brokers Issue Forecasts for Texas Roadhouse Inc’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report released on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.64.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $68.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.04.

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $45.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 57.86 and a beta of 0.90. Texas Roadhouse has a one year low of $25.15 and a one year high of $72.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $652.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.22 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,780,729 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,544,000 after purchasing an additional 244,737 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 963,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,268,000 after purchasing an additional 33,856 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 834,021 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,972,000 after purchasing an additional 156,692 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,162,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 733,141 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,291,000 after purchasing an additional 20,848 shares during the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 21,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

