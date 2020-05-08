Brokers Offer Predictions for Parsley Energy Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:PE)

Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Parsley Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 5th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.55 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.59.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PE. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Parsley Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Parsley Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.04.

Parsley Energy stock opened at $9.34 on Wednesday. Parsley Energy has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $21.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.90 and a 200-day moving average of $13.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.10, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Parsley Energy had a negative net margin of 151.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $564.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Parsley Energy’s payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

In other Parsley Energy news, Director A R. Alameddine purchased 10,000 shares of Parsley Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.24 per share, for a total transaction of $132,400.00. Company insiders own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Parsley Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $347,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Parsley Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Parsley Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,221,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Parsley Energy by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 71,829 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Parsley Energy by 285.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 457,641 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after purchasing an additional 339,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

