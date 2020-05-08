Brokers Set Expectations for Shake Shack Inc’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Shake Shack in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 5th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan expects that the company will earn $0.70 per share for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

SHAK has been the topic of a number of other reports. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

NYSE SHAK opened at $50.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.24 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.03. Shake Shack has a twelve month low of $30.01 and a twelve month high of $105.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $143.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.31 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 7.45%. Shake Shack’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS.

In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $1,380,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,987.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 21.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 241,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,413,000 after buying an additional 9,260 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 819,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,305,000 after buying an additional 67,517 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 923,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,041,000 after buying an additional 178,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

