Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brookline Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company for Brookline Savings Bank. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet lowered Brookline Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Brookline Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Brookline Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.

BRKL stock opened at $9.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.37. The company has a market capitalization of $721.90 million, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.79. Brookline Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $16.96.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $71.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.56 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 12.67%. On average, analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.82%.

In related news, Director Charles H. Peck sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Carl M. Carlson acquired 3,000 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.11 per share, with a total value of $27,330.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRKL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $15,224,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,959,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,255,000 after acquiring an additional 138,960 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,526,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,579,000 after acquiring an additional 137,619 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,547,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,939,000 after acquiring an additional 128,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $1,635,000. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

