Bull Street Advisors LLC Acquires 220 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 45.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 708 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL opened at $1,369.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $924.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,530.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,198.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,321.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,375.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,505.23.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

