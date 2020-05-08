Bull Street Advisors LLC Has $1.15 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,457 shares during the quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 95,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after purchasing an additional 7,533 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,392,000. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 15,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cfra cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. DZ Bank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.65.

In related news, Director William C. Weldon acquired 4,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.09 per share, with a total value of $201,016.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,241.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $44.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.62. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $77.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Story: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.