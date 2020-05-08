Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Business First Bancshares Inc. provides commercial and personal banking services to small to midsize businesses. Its services includes checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, consumer loans, commercial and non-profit checking, commercial interest checking, business sweep investment, essential business checking, business value checking accounts, business loans, cash management and merchant processing and other services. The company operates primarily in Baton Rouge, Brusly, Covington, Denham Springs, Erwinville, Gonzales, Houma, Lafayette, New Orleans, Shreveport, Port Allen, Zachary and Lake Charles, Louisiana as well as Dallas, Texas. Business First Bancshares Inc. is based in Clayton, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BFST. Stephens upgraded Business First Bancshares from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. DA Davidson cut shares of Business First Bancshares from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of Business First Bancshares from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Business First Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Business First Bancshares has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Shares of BFST stock opened at $11.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $153.76 million, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.95. Business First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $9.17 and a 52 week high of $26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.34.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $23.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.68 million. Analysts forecast that Business First Bancshares will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFST. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 4.0% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. 44.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

