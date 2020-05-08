BWS Financial Comments on Verso Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:VRS)

Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) – BWS Financial decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Verso in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 4th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.60. BWS Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Verso’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. Verso had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $587.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.24 million.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VRS. ValuEngine downgraded Verso from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verso from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Verso from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

VRS opened at $13.12 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.60. The company has a market cap of $467.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.99. Verso has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $23.12.

In related news, Director Jeffrey E. Kirt purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.45 per share, with a total value of $114,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Verso in the fourth quarter worth $1,585,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Verso by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 99,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 13,566 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verso in the fourth quarter worth $2,055,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verso by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 567,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,230,000 after acquiring an additional 92,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Verso by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 133,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 8,225 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

