BWS Financial Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC)

BWS Financial reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) in a research note published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $80.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howard Hughes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Howard Hughes from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th.

NYSE HHC opened at $51.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Howard Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $135.42.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.77. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $284.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Howard Hughes will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Greg Fitchitt acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.72 per share, for a total transaction of $48,720.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,267.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul H. Layne acquired 4,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.01 per share, for a total transaction of $202,040.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,923.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 8,830 shares of company stock worth $659,766 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HHC. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Howard Hughes by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Howard Hughes by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter worth about $499,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Howard Hughes by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 520,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

