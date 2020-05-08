Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cambridge Bancorp, headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, operates as the holding company for Cambridge Trust Company, which offers various banking services primarily. Its personal banking services include checking and savings accounts, automated teller machines/debit cards, mortgages and home equity, credit cards, personal loans, certificates of deposit and individual retirement account options, and online banking services. The company’s commercial lending activities include business credit reserve, working capital line of credit, term loans, commercial mortgage, SBA guaranteed loan, letters of credit, and secured loans. Cambridge Bancorp also provides commercial real estate, cash management, remote deposit capture, merchant services, healthcare professional program, and credit card services. In addition, it offers investment management, trust administration, estate settlement services, and financial planning services. “

CATC has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised Cambridge Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler cut Cambridge Bancorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cambridge Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.33.

Shares of CATC stock opened at $49.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.06. The stock has a market cap of $273.10 million, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.52. Cambridge Bancorp has a 1 year low of $44.20 and a 1 year high of $85.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $31.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.50 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.70%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cambridge Bancorp will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

In other news, CEO Denis K. Sheahan purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.46 per share, with a total value of $50,460.00. Also, CEO Denis K. Sheahan purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.77 per share, with a total value of $145,540.00. Insiders purchased 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $505,030 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Somerville Kurt F grew its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 52.2% during the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 4,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 46.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

