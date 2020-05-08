Cambridge Trust Co. Has $18.92 Million Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Cambridge Trust Co. lessened its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,341 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 1.3% of Cambridge Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $18,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Pettee Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 10,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock opened at $232.37 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $247.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $194.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Home Depot from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Home Depot from $233.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.60.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

