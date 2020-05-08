Cambridge Trust Co. Has $19.70 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cambridge Trust Co. cut its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 118,105 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 1.4% of Cambridge Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $19,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,429,501,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,332,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,741 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1,141.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852,395 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $642,580,000 after buying an additional 3,542,165 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,076,233 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,478,206,000 after buying an additional 2,673,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in Facebook by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,585,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.43, for a total value of $40,241.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 406 shares in the company, valued at $84,216.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,814 shares of company stock valued at $7,831,400 in the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook stock opened at $212.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $224.20. The stock has a market cap of $602.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.16.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on FB shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Facebook from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Facebook from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.16.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

