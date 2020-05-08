Cambridge Trust Co. Lowers Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cambridge Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,762 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COP. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $42.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.71. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $67.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.28 and a 200 day moving average of $51.98.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 11.51%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 4th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy producer to repurchase up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

COP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $79.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Capital One Financial started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.35.

In related news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $2,452,191.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

