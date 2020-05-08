Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canon (NYSE:CAJ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Canon, Inc. is an industry leader in professional and consumer imaging equipment and information systems. Canon’s extensive product line enables businesses and consumers worldwide to capture, store and distribute visual information. Canon products include full-color as well as black and white copiers; color laser printers; facsimile machines; micrographics and optical disk filing systems; word processors, typewriters and calculators; camcorders, and lenses; semiconductor, broadcast and optical equipment; and other specialized industrial products. “

Get Canon alerts:

CAJ has been the topic of several other reports. Macquarie downgraded shares of Canon to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Canon from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Canon from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

NYSE CAJ opened at $20.39 on Tuesday. Canon has a one year low of $19.13 and a one year high of $30.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.56.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter. Canon had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 4.03%. Equities analysts forecast that Canon will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Canon during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Canon during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Canon by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Canon by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Canon by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Canon Company Profile

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canon (CAJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.