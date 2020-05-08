Cantor Fitzgerald Boosts Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Price Target to $39.00

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) had its target price boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

HALO has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Halozyme Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.86.

HALO opened at $23.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.70. Halozyme Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $24.49.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.86% and a negative return on equity of 33.71%. The company had revenue of $53.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.69 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Kelley acquired 52,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.23 per share, for a total transaction of $748,910.67. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 242,467 shares in the company, valued at $3,450,305.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 156.1% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Partner Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

