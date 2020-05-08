CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) CFO Purchases $49,100.00 in Stock

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) CFO Lance Phillips acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.91 per share, with a total value of $49,100.00.

Shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH stock opened at $4.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 35.46, a quick ratio of 10.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.97. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH has a 1-year low of $1.97 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The company has a market cap of $464.62 million, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.33.

Get CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH alerts:

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH had a positive return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 75.31%. The firm had revenue of $69.63 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.45%. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMO. JMP Securities upgraded CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America upgraded CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 164.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.