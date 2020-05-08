Cars.com Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share (NYSE:CARS)

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cars.com in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 5th. B. Riley analyst L. Krowl now expects that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.13. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $5.25 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cars.com’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. Cars.com had a positive return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. The business had revenue of $148.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Cars.com in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Cars.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Cars.com from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Craig Hallum downgraded Cars.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Cars.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.86.

Cars.com stock opened at $5.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Cars.com has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $23.08. The company has a market capitalization of $301.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.74.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Cars.com by 190.6% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,828,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,222,000 after buying an additional 3,822,551 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cars.com by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,584,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,786,000 after buying an additional 832,482 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cars.com by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,359,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,837,000 after buying an additional 531,888 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Cars.com by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,830,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,364,000 after buying an additional 380,983 shares during the period. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,474,000.

In other Cars.com news, insider James F. Rogers bought 7,050 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.04 per share, with a total value of $49,632.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter bought 16,600 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.77 per share, with a total value of $95,782.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 27,650 shares of company stock valued at $171,254 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

