Carsten Schroeder Buys 18,000 Shares of Oncimmune Holdings PLC (LON:ONC) Stock

Oncimmune Holdings PLC (LON:ONC) insider Carsten Schroeder bought 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.12) per share, for a total transaction of £15,300 ($20,126.28).

LON ONC opened at GBX 77.50 ($1.02) on Friday. Oncimmune Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 30 ($0.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 111.45 ($1.47). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 63.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 375.32, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market cap of $49.21 million and a P/E ratio of -4.84.

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Oncimmune in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Oncimmune Company Profile

Oncimmune Holdings Plc, an early cancer detection company, develops and commercializes products to diagnose cancer in the United Kingdom and North America. The company engages in the development of autoantibody based platform to allow cancer detection to a range of solid cancer tumor types. It offers EarlyCDT-Lung, a blood test, which is ordered by a doctor to aid in the risk assessment and early detection of lung cancer in high-risk patients and to stratify indeterminate pulmonary nodules for the risk of malignancy.

