Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 50.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,449 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,100 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.18% of Carter’s worth $5,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRI. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,493,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,052,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 217,907 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 393.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 196,804 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,519,000 after acquiring an additional 156,900 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Carter’s by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 548,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,028,000 after buying an additional 140,505 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Carter’s from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Carter’s in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carter’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Shares of NYSE:CRI opened at $76.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.24. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.17 and a 12-month high of $112.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The textile maker reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($1.11). The company had revenue of $654.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.14 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

