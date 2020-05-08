Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.50 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics for treatment of inflammatory, immunological and metabolic diseases. Its product development pipeline includes CAT-1004, CAT-2000 series including CAT-2054 and CAT-2003, CAT-4001 as well as various programs which are in different clinical-stage. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, April 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ CATB opened at $5.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.23. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.74 and a 1 year high of $8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.74 and a quick ratio of 7.74.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $498,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 153.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 55,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 237,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 13,391 shares in the last quarter. 29.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Catabasis Pharmaceuticals

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Edasalonexent, an oral small molecule that inhibits nuclear factor kappa-light-chain-enhancer of activate B cells, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

