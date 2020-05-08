CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP. manufactures and sells, primarily in the United States, of fiber bed mist eliminators to the chemical, printing, plating, power generation, food processing, waste incineration and textile industries. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of CECO Environmental from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.92.

NASDAQ:CECE opened at $4.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.73 and its 200-day moving average is $6.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.56. CECO Environmental has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $9.84. The firm has a market cap of $165.74 million, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.20.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $80.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CECO Environmental will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CECE. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in CECO Environmental by 95.2% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 35,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 17,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Environmental Solutions, and Fluid Handling and Filtration Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

