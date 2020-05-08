Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns a portfolio of predominantly grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from D.C. to Boston. Cedar Realty Trust Inc, formerly known as Cedar Shopn Ctr, is based in Port Washington, NY. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CDR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.67.

NYSE:CDR opened at $0.81 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.31. The company has a market cap of $72.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Cedar Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $3.69.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $35.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.10 million. Cedar Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 0.75%. On average, analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,143 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 170,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,158 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 8,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cedar Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

