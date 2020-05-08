Chatham Capital Group Inc. Sells 2,677 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,491 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,677 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,775,411,000. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $728,007,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,075,176 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $986,935,000 after buying an additional 7,601,512 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,570,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,263,042,000 after buying an additional 3,644,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,486,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,829,119,000 after buying an additional 2,548,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $55.58 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $62.22. The stock has a market cap of $230.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.65 and its 200 day moving average is $58.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on VZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine cut Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Nomura Securities reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

