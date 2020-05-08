Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Up 6.1% on Analyst Upgrade

Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG)’s share price shot up 6.1% on Wednesday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $54.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Chegg traded as high as $61.33 and last traded at $61.43, 10,924,371 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 511% from the average session volume of 1,787,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.92.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Chegg from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Chegg from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, First Analysis upgraded Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.46.

In other Chegg news, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 47,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $2,842,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 284,206 shares in the company, valued at $17,052,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael A. Osier sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $1,061,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 416,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,436,621.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 360,761 shares of company stock valued at $15,246,126 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 11.31 and a current ratio of 7.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -539.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.95.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. Chegg had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chegg Inc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

