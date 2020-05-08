Chemours (NYSE:CC) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Chemours Co (NYSE:CC)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $12.88, but opened at $12.18. Chemours shares last traded at $12.89, with a volume of 268,320 shares changing hands.

The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Chemours had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 54.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.84%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Chemours from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Chemours from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Chemours from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.13.

In other Chemours news, insider E Bryan Snell purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $111,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,193.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Brown purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.06 per share, with a total value of $105,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Chemours by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Chemours by 91.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 142,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 68,277 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Chemours by 11.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 434,561 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after buying an additional 45,853 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Chemours by 867.5% during the first quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 108,070 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 96,900 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its position in shares of Chemours by 6.4% during the first quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 133,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 8,046 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.25 and a beta of 2.42.

About Chemours (NYSE:CC)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

