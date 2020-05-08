Chenavari Toro Income Fund (LON:TORO) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.55

Chenavari Toro Income Fund Ltd (LON:TORO) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.55 and traded as low as $0.52. Chenavari Toro Income Fund shares last traded at $0.51, with a volume of 61,596 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.55 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a €0.02 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th.

About Chenavari Toro Income Fund (LON:TORO)

Chenavari Toro Income Fund Limited, formerly Toro Limited, is a Guernsey-based closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate risk-adjusted returns, through investing, and in some cases, trading opportunistically, in structured credit markets or asset-backed transactions via three sub-strategies: Public Asset Backed Securities (ABS), Private Asset Backed Finance and Direct Origination.

