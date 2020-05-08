China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $43.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “China Mobile offers mobile communications services principally using Global System for Mobile Communications, or GSM, which is a pan-European mobile telephone system based on digital transmission and mobile communications network architecture with roaming capabilities. Our GSM networks reach all cities and counties and most major roads and highways in our service regions. “

CHL has been the subject of several other research reports. New Street Research upgraded shares of China Mobile from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of China Mobile to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of China Mobile from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. China Mobile has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.83.

NYSE CHL opened at $38.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. China Mobile has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $46.77. The company has a market capitalization of $156.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.03.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $1.1106 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. China Mobile’s payout ratio is 45.16%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHL. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in China Mobile during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in China Mobile by 91.3% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 836 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in China Mobile during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in China Mobile during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in China Mobile during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 1.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About China Mobile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

