China Nonferrous Gold (LON:CNG) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.77

China Nonferrous Gold Ltd (LON:CNG) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.77 and traded as high as $14.75. China Nonferrous Gold shares last traded at $14.25, with a volume of 3,389 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,209.48, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $54.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 10.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 12.13.

About China Nonferrous Gold (LON:CNG)

China Nonferrous Gold Limited mines, explores, and develops mineral properties. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pakrut gold project located in the southern Tien Shan gold belt, Tajikistan. The company was formerly known as Kryso Resources Corporation Limited and changed its name to China Nonferrous Gold Limited in October 2013.

