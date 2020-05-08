Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. is the largest telecommunications service provider in Taiwan and one of the largest in Asia in terms of revenues. The Company provides fixed line services, including local, domestic long distance and international long distance, wireless services, and Internet and data services, including Internet services, asymmetrical digital subscriber line services and leased line services. “

Chunghwa Telecom stock opened at $36.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Chunghwa Telecom has a 1 year low of $33.61 and a 1 year high of $37.57. The company has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.42.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Chunghwa Telecom will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 2,881.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 12,607.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Chunghwa Telecom during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Chunghwa Telecom during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Other Business segments. It offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT), corporate, and bill handling services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

