Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,429 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 2,620 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $5,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 733.3% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 293.9% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 450.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 451 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.42, for a total value of $30,548.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,300.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 5,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total value of $704,464.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 65,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,005,842.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,311 shares of company stock worth $5,109,074. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $150.68 on Friday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.28 and a twelve month high of $152.49. The company has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.03.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.56. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 132.00% and a net margin of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $860.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Citrix Systems from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cfra cut Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Citrix Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.25.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

