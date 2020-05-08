Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Insider Acquires £158.70 in Stock

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) insider Preben Prebensen purchased 15 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,058 ($13.92) per share, with a total value of £158.70 ($208.76).

Preben Prebensen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Close Brothers Group alerts:

On Monday, April 6th, Preben Prebensen purchased 15 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 989 ($13.01) per share, with a total value of £148.35 ($195.15).

On Thursday, March 5th, Preben Prebensen acquired 12 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,279 ($16.82) per share, with a total value of £153.48 ($201.89).

Shares of Close Brothers Group stock opened at GBX 1,085 ($14.27) on Friday. Close Brothers Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 849 ($11.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,663 ($21.88). The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,039.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,353.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th were paid a GBX 22.70 ($0.30) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. Close Brothers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.53%.

Several brokerages have commented on CBG. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,240 ($16.31) price objective (down from GBX 1,445 ($19.01)) on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,550 ($20.39) to GBX 1,170 ($15.39) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Close Brothers Group to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 1,393 ($18.32) to GBX 1,284 ($16.89) in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,410 ($18.55) to GBX 1,170 ($15.39) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,295.27 ($17.04).

About Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Securities, and Asset Management. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.