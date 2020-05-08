CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CNB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Clearfield, PA. It conducts business principally through County National Bank whose market area includes twenty convenient office locations in Pennsylvania. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CCNE. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on CNB Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a buy rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded CNB Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet cut CNB Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut CNB Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CCNE opened at $15.91 on Tuesday. CNB Financial has a 1-year low of $14.83 and a 1-year high of $33.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.09 and a 200-day moving average of $26.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $242.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.01.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 21.40%. The company had revenue of $35.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.48 million. Research analysts expect that CNB Financial will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Deborah Dick Pontzer acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $44,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,906.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis X. Straub III acquired 5,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $100,607.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,942.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 10,307 shares of company stock worth $191,961. Insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCNE. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in CNB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $902,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of CNB Financial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 733,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,985,000 after purchasing an additional 17,868 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of CNB Financial by 299.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 17,075 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CNB Financial by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 283,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 16,786 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CNB Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 834,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,741,000 after purchasing an additional 12,635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.46% of the company’s stock.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

