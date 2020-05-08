Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) will report $0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.21. Cogent Communications posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full-year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.22. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.93. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cogent Communications.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $140.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.78 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CCOI shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Cogent Communications from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group cut Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Moffett Nathanson cut Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cogent Communications from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cogent Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.89.

In related news, Director Blake Bath sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total transaction of $475,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,428.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCOI. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 12,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in Cogent Communications by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 96,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cogent Communications by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,918,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCOI opened at $78.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.25. Cogent Communications has a 52-week low of $53.24 and a 52-week high of $92.96.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

