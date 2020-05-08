Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the information technology service provider on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions has raised its dividend payment by an average of 25.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 23.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cognizant Technology Solutions to earn $4.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.4%.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $58.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.58 and a 200-day moving average of $59.51. The stock has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.20. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $71.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology service provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 20.60%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology service provider to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.14.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

