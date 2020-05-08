Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Cut to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Monday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. They currently have $59.00 price target on the information technology service provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $58.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a sell rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an underweight rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.21.

Shares of CTSH opened at $58.76 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.51. The company has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.20. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $71.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology service provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology service provider to purchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,800 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.3% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $79,631,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,137,548 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $935,794,000 after acquiring an additional 424,443 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

