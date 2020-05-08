Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 63.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,498 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 37,329 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Comcast were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 147.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 427.9% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Nomura dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.19.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $35.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.23. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $47.74. The company has a market cap of $159.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.95.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,101,359.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,604.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 204,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,502. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

