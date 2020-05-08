Comerica Bank Boosts Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,116 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $5,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 7.2% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CFO Kevin D. Williams sold 9,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.35, for a total transaction of $1,581,959.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,367,835. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven W. Tomson sold 3,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total transaction of $647,778.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,089 shares of company stock worth $2,392,350. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $183.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 47.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.31. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.64 and a 1-year high of $185.54.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $429.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.79 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 20.07%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JKHY. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $164.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.57.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.