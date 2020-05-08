Comerica Bank Grows Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in BCE were worth $6,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its holdings in BCE by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 29,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in BCE by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 8,565 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BCE by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 73,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 12,059 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in BCE during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,235,000. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BCE by 177.9% during the 4th quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 8,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BCE opened at $40.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.27. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.66 and a 52 week high of $49.58.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 18.89%. BCE’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Veritas Investment Research lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of BCE from $64.50 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.17.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

