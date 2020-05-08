Comerica Bank Increases Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,876 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $6,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,069,956,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 128.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,288,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $692,982,000 after buying an additional 2,409,703 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at about $250,753,000. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,294,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,151,000 after buying an additional 662,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,337,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $862,509,000 after buying an additional 181,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 2,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.26, for a total value of $451,210.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,809,961.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $106,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,620,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,630 shares of company stock valued at $14,786,022 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $195.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.45.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $151.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.28. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a one year low of $109.22 and a one year high of $175.74.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($1.62). The company had revenue of $439.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.63 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 15.68%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 59.20%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

