Comerica Bank Purchases 3,037 Shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $5,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Realty Income by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $84.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $54.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.28. The company has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.67. Realty Income Corp has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $84.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $414.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.61 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Realty Income Corp will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.233 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.34%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

